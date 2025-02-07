'I've got you!' New video shows officers going door to door to evacuate seniors during Eaton Fire

The Pasadena Police Department released the footage Thursday, which shows officers and firefighters evacuating the Two Palms Care Center, a nursing home in Altadena.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- New body camera footage shows the terrifying moment police officers went door to door to rescue people during the first hours of the Eaton Fire.

In the footage, you can see the first responders carefully getting dozens of seniors out of the buildings, which were already on fire.

Those who worked the night of January 7 said saving people at the senior center was a herculean task, but thanks to coordination and manpower, everyone there survived.

"Listening to the radio traffic, them making it known that we needed more officers there, it sticks with you," said Det. Alejandro Loeza with the Pasadena Police Department. "When you have partners that you have personal connections with, and you hear panic in their voices, and you just want to get up there as quick as possible. It's definitely a chilling thing that sticks with you."

The footage also shows officers kicking down doors and driving through streets where fire had already engulfed homes on both sides of the road.

Pasadena Police Chief Gene Harris said some of his officers showed up for work that night, even if they weren't scheduled, saying they felt the need to help.

The department said they waited to release the footage out of respect to the thousands of people who lost their homes and family members who lost loved ones.

Police also felt it was important to highlight the work of the officers, dispatchers and first responders who stepped up that night - and that week.