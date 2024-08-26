Pilot hospitalized in critical condition after fiery plane crash in Ventura County

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) -- A pilot was critically injured when a small plane crashed and erupted in flames near Santa Paula Airport.

A 911 caller reported the crash shortly before 12:30 p.m. just east of the airport, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The pilot was airlifted to a trauma center. No other injuries were reported.

A photo provided by the Fire Department showed the charred wreckage of the single-engine plane. The intense fire incinerated most of the aircraft, leaving only its mangled frame near a trash dumpster.

The National Transportation Safety Board was notified and is expected to conduct an investigation into the cause of the incident.