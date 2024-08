Planet Fitness offers teens free gym memberships all summer

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Planet Fitness is offering free memberships for teens this summer.

Starting June 1, teenagers between 14 and 19 years old can sign up for the free program at all gyms across the U.S. and Canada.

The fitness chain says the promotion will be available until the end of August.

This is actually the fourth summer that Planet Fitness has offered its summer fitness program for teens.