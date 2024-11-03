Kidnapping suspect arrested after slow-speed chase through LA, OC

A kidnapping suspect was taken into custody Saturday after a slow-speed chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Kidnapping suspect arrested after slow-speed chase through LA, OC A kidnapping suspect was taken into custody Saturday after a slow-speed chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Kidnapping suspect arrested after slow-speed chase through LA, OC A kidnapping suspect was taken into custody Saturday after a slow-speed chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Kidnapping suspect arrested after slow-speed chase through LA, OC A kidnapping suspect was taken into custody Saturday after a slow-speed chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties.

EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A kidnapping suspect was taken into custody Saturday after a slow-speed chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Details are limited, but according to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called about the suspect just before 7 p.m.

A traffic stop turned into a chase on the 5 Freeway near the 605.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was in a white Ford Mustang convertible with Nevada license plates and had a woman in the vehicle, believed to be the victim.

Information on the alleged kidnapping wasn't immediately available, but the El Monte Police Department confirmed to Eyewitness News that a "kidnapping case did occur" in the city.

After several unsuccessful attempts, officers were able to slow the suspect down by deploying spike strips.

The Mustang was seen with flat tires as it went southbound on the 405 Freeway near Valley View Street in the Huntington Beach/Westminster area.

The chase ended around 8:35 p.m.

The suspect was taken into custody by El Monte police officers. The female passenger was not injured.

At one point, the suspect and the alleged victim were seen hugging before the suspect was taken into custody. The relationship between the two is unclear.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.