Family seeks justice after mother dies in Long Beach hit-and-run crash

The hit-and-run crash occurred at the intersection of San Antonio Drive and California Avenue in Long Beach on Dec. 26.

Chris Rash says his mother spent her final days with her rescue dog Gabby by her side at Long Beach Medical Center, after a hit-and-run accident on Dec. 26 left her with a fatal brain hemorrhage.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Chris Rash recalls the last moments he had with his mother, Nikki Rash, before she passed away.

"Saturday she passed about 1:30 in the afternoon with Gabby by her bed which was a very touching moment for the family," Rash said.

Nikki spent her last days at Long Beach Memorial Medical Center with her rescue dog Gabby by her side. Rash said it was a full-circle moment because this was the same hospital where his mother had dedicated countless hours volunteering with therapy dogs.

"My mom was very involved with a community-based Labrador Retriever group called Southern California Labrador Retriever Rescue. She was involved for many years with Paws 4 Healing which took their therapy dogs to Long Beach Memorial Hospital to see patients and help them with their healing process. And it's just ironic that that's where my mother's story comes to an end," Rash said.

"Gabby had been depressed according to her husband because she didn't know what happened to Nikki. So at least this way Gabby got to see her in the hospital," said Andrew Lesser, president of Southern California Labrador Retriever Rescue.

The tragic accident that claimed Nikki's life occurred at the intersection of San Antonio Drive and California Avenue in Long Beach on Dec. 26. According to the Long Beach Police Department, Nikki was driving through the intersection when her car was struck by a tan Toyota Avalon that ran through a red light.

"The vehicle didn't stop from what I've been told. She was complaining of head and neck pain, she had a ringing in her ears and didn't recall the accident at all," Rash said.

Nikki was immediately transported to the hospital where doctors discovered she had sustained a massive brain hemorrhage. Despite an emergency surgery to relieve the pressure in her brain, Nikki never regained consciousness. The other driver in the accident remains outstanding.

"I just hope they find who did this and I hope the person who did this has a conscience," Rash said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Long Beach Police Department Investigation Detail Detective Ashley Van Holland at (562) 570-7355.