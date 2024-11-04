Possible dog attack leaves 1 injured in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was injured in a possible dog attack in San Bernardino County.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at Perris Hill Park in San Bernardino. First responders said they responded to the area and found a victim with bite wounds near the playground area.

That person was rushed to the hospital, but additional details about their condition or the possible dog attack were not available.

Animal control officials were at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.