President Biden in Los Angeles this weekend for high-priced fundraiser

Former President Obama and celebrity supporters George Clooney and Julia Roberts are expected to be at President Biden's fundraiser in Los Angeles on Saturday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- President Biden will be back in Los Angeles this weekend, hosting a campaign fundraiser with some big A-list support behind him.

Tickets for Saturday's event at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles are ranging from $250 to $500,000.

Former President Obama and celebrity supporters George Clooney and Julia Roberts are expected to be there.

Jimmy Kimmel is also expected to take part.

The event will be similar to a fundraiser the Biden campaign held in New York back in March, where he joined former Presidents Obama and Clinton in a talk moderated by Stephen Colbert.