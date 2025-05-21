Prince Royce covers The Beatles, Backstreet Boys in new album; celebrates with fans at The Grove

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dozens of fans flocked to Barnes & Noble at The Grove shopping center Monday to meet global bachata superstar Prince Royce, who is celebrating the release of his new album.

The Dominican artist's new album, titled "Eterno" or "Eternal" in English, reimagines legendary English songs with Royce's signature bachata rhythm and touches of Spanglish.

Royce covers classics like "Yesterday" by The Beatles, "I Want It That Way" by the Backstreet Boys and "How Deep is Your Love" by the Bee Gees, among many others.

"I think for me, I [ always ] felt like 200%. 100% Latino and Spanish. 100% English music, American. I think that's what this album represents and what 'Stand by Me' always represented," Royce said in an interview with Eyewitness News. "I'm able to bring that era of English classics to the Latin community, to the people that do know it and the people that don't know it. I try to represent those two worlds in one song."

"Eterno" takes many fans back to his breakthrough song "Stand By Me" 15 years ago, a cover to a classic that helped introduce him to the world. Now, he is a multi-platinum artist.

"I get emotional about him just because his music from the start helped me through many highs and lows and seeing him expanding and going beyond 'Stand by Me' and bringing it back," said longtime fan Anna Miranda. "It impacts both cultures, Spanish and English alike."

Miranda said she got his handwriting tattooed, a saying she says she now lives by: "Live life smiling."

Another classic featured in this album, Roberta Flack's "Killing Me Softly."

"It's a lot of songs that touch our hearts like 'Killing Me Softly.' It's an oldie but it's so sweet to hear it in Spanish," said Linda Guzman, who waited hours to meet Royce at The Grove. "It's what we all, because we're all bilingual, we all think it and now it's actually in music."

This is Royce's eight studio album. You can find it on PrinceRoyce.com.

"Eterno" Tracklist

-Dancing in the Moonlight (King Harvest)

-How Deep is Your Love(Bee Gees)

-Stuck On You (Lionel Richie)

-Right Here Waiting (Richard Marx)

-Can't Help Falling In Love (Elvis Presley)

-All Out Of Love (Air Supply)

-If Only For One Night (Luther Vandross)

-Yesterday (The Beatles)

-I Want It That Way (Backstreet Boys)

-My Girl (The Temptations)

-Killing Me Softly (Roberta Flack)

-I Just Called To Say I Love You (Stevie Wonder)

-Go Your Own Way (Fleetwood Mac)