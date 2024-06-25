'Pristine' parkland in Santa Monica Mountains has become a dump, residents say

An area along Deer Creek Road in Ventura County offers spectacular ocean views, but residents say the area is being trashed.

Residents who live near the Santa Monica Mountains say the area is being used as a dumping ground.

The ocean view from the mountains is spectacular - the image many have of the Pacific Ocean. But if you look down you see graffiti and trash.

A resident who reached out to Eyewitness News says it's embarrassing and it's destroying the environment.

"This trash over here, you can see, it was dumped six months ago. It hasn't been removed," said the resident, who didn't want to be identified.

The area is along Deer Creek Road in Ventura County. Two years ago, the 1,300-acre property was acquired by the Trust for Public Land for the Santa Monica Mountains National Reserve.

The resident who spoke to Eyewitness News says she thought the area would be preserved.

"This is the last of the pristine area of the Santa Monica Mountains. And this is what you see - mattress dumps, construction dump, human feces, and we keep calling and nothing is happening," she said.

There was evidence someone started a fire there. Residents worry that something like a fire could spread, and the entire area would go up in flames.

"If you'll notice some of the brush is non-indigenous. It catches fire real fast... It's just a matter of moments when somebody throws a cigarette out," the resident said.

Eyewitness News tried to get a response from the Land Trust and the Santa Monica Mountains National Reserve, but so far they've not responded. Residents say they've tried and nothing got done. They say they will keep fighting for the land.