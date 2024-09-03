Protesters pressing Israeli government to negotiate deal to bring hostages home

Protesters in Los Angeles and around the world are increasing pressure on Israel's government to negotiate a deal to bring the hostages home.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Monday, many lined the streets of Jerusalem as the family of 23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin left their home for his funeral.

"Amidst the inexplicable agony, terror, anguish, desperation and fear, we became absolutely certain that you were coming home to us alive," said his mother, Rachel Goldberg-Polin.

A native of Berkeley, Calif., Goldberg-Polin is one of the six hostages found dead over the weekend. Israel said they were killed by Hamas shortly before Israeli forces arrived in the tunnel where they were being held.

Three of the six victims were reportedly supposed to be released in the first phase of a ceasefire proposed in July.

About 100 protesters also gathered in Los Angeles in front of the Israel consulate-general demanding action from the Israeli and U.S. governments to bring the hostages home. Many said they were unhappy with the Israeli government's failure to successfully negotiate a deal.

"The Israel government so far neglected to achieve a ceasefire deal that will bring them all back," said protester Udy Epstein.

Protesters are demanding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reach a deal to return the remaining hostages. Many blame him for stalling negotiations for political gain. Monday, Netanyahu said he has apologized to the families of those killed.

"I am asking for your forgiveness that we didn't manage to bring them back alive. We were very close but we couldn't make it," said Netanyahu.

President Biden said the U.S. is in negotiations with Egypt and Qatar, but not with Netanyahu. Hours earlier, when asked if Netanyahu has done enough, Biden responded, "No."

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli military attacks, according to the health ministry in Gaza, is more than 40,000. However, a June letter by the Lancet medical journal stressed the number is likely an underestimate.

Its scientists tried to account for deaths by conditions like disease, food shortages and a destroyed health-care infrastructure. It suggested a "conservative" estimate of four indirect deaths per one direct death. That would increase the current estimate to about 200,000.

Meantime, the U.N. is leading a polio vaccination effort in Gaza to stop an outbreak.

"There is ongoing fighting. There were a lot of strikes this morning and through the night. So the fighting has not stopped by any means. There are some pauses throughout the day, but it's not guaranteed," said Louise Wateridge a UNRWA spokesperson.

Despite the dangerous conditions, the U.N. said it has vaccinated thousands of children.