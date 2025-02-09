Protests against Trump's immigration crackdown continue in Los Angeles for 7th day straight

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another protest against President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration took place as scheduled in downtown Los Angeles Saturday, with marchers moving from Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.

With signs in hand, hundreds marched to city hall for the 7th day of vocal opposition to the Trump's administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

All week, high schoolers took to the streets to protest and Saturday, it was school teachers and parents who joined them during a peaceful protest put on by Centro Community Service Organization.

"It's important we come out for our students and our families. It's important for us to protect people," said Angelica Reyes who was attending the protest. "A lot of families are scared and it's time for us to show them, they shouldn't be scared, they belong here, we love them and they should be protected and if nobody's gonna protect them, we will protect ourselves."

At 1:45 p.m. Saturday, demonstrators blocked all lanes of southbound Spring Street between First and Temple streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

At 2:52 p.m., police reported demonstrators completely blocked Broadway near Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and about 15 minutes later, the group turned around and walked northbound on Broadway.

Since taking office on Jan. 20, Trump has acted on his campaign promise to increase deportations, with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducting raids in major cities.

A common sign seen at protests all week read "don't bite the hands that feed you", a theme heard over and over again about the impact of immigrants in the U.S., especially those coming from Mexico working hard in agriculture and the service industry.

The Saturday protest followed Friday's demonstration by high school students that turned violent and left a teenager with stab wounds.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was taking part in a protest in Grand Park related to I.C.E. and immigration when he was stabbed around 1:30 p.m. near the 200 block of North Spring Street.

Video from the scene showed the child shirtless, with blood staining his back, shoulder and forearm. People from the protest were seen tending to the boy's wounds.

Another piece of video shows what appears to be the moment of the stabbing. Most of the individuals involved appeared to be minors.

Paramedics rushed the boy by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police described the suspect as a juvenile male. Investigators did not know if he was also part of the protest in downtown.

Police have not announced any arrests, but one person was seen being taken into custody. It was not clear if that person was the suspect related to the stabbing.

FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller declined to comment on any upcoming large-scale operation in Los Angeles, but said the agency has been assisting in immigration operations since the end of January.

City News Service contributed to this report.