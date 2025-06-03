Puppy at center of disturbing Long Beach animal cruelty case finds new home

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The puppy at the center of a disturbing animal abuse case in Long Beach has been officially adopted into a new loving home.
Back in April, Rue was seen on surveillance video being violently abused and slammed to the ground. The video went viral and sparked community outrage.
The man in the video has since been arrested and convicted.
Thanks to the many people who stepped in to help, Rue was able to recover both physically and emotionally.
The sweet dog is now with a family who has experience with another dog with similar trauma.