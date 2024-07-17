Campers celebrate inclusivity and fun at Rad Camp's annual summer camp

The camp provides an opportunity for campers to enjoy an inclusive environment filled with music, games and arts and crafts.

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- 128 campers from the organization RAD Camp are enjoying a week-long summer camp filled with festivities. RAD Camp, which stands for "rising above disabilities", is a nonprofit that aims to uplift and empower children and adults with developmental disabilities.

"This is RAD Camp, also the best place to be in Orange County this summer. We are celebrating our 10th year at RAD Camp. And so today is our 60s and 70s theme and what better way to do that with a festival," said Meghan Clem, co-founder and co-executive director of RAD Camp.

"I am now a mom of two kids with special needs because of camp and I understand the importance of respite and inclusion. And this place is a lifeline to many people and we come back every summer to give them that lifeline," said Katie Brundige, director of RAD Camp.

The camp, in Costa Mesa, provides an opportunity for campers to enjoy an inclusive environment filled with music, games and arts and crafts.

"We wanted to serve the community as far as giving respite to our caregivers, providing a place where all of our buddies can be totally in an inclusive environment and then giving counselors a chance to change their lives hanging out with people with special needs," Brundige said.

"Everything I love about Rad Camp is having fun with my friends and getting to know new people every single day," said camper Jeremy Fraser.

"My favorite thing about being here is meeting a lot of new people. It's my first year at RAD Camp and I love it so much," said camper Katelyn Reed.

The festivities will continue for the campers through Saturday. However, organizers emphasize that events like this wouldn't be possible without support from the community. To donate, you can visit radcamp.org.