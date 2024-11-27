Raising Cane's wants to convert iconic Norms restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Raising Cane's fast-food chain want to convert the iconic Norms restaurant on La Cienega Boulevard into a chicken fingers eatery -- prompting an outcry from some preservationists.

The popular restaurant is part of the architectural history of Los Angeles, and has sat on La Cienega in Beverly Grove since the 1950s. It's well known for its specific style and construction.

Now, preservationists have expressed concern over the proposal to repurpose the landmark.

However, the restaurant says it plans to maintain Norms' so-called Googie architecture -- including seating and the well-known sign on the front of the building.

Because the building itself is designated as a local historic cultural monument, the city's Cultural Heritage Commission will discuss any potential changes at a meeting next week.