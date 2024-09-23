Rams join efforts to boost Hawaii's tourism industry as Maui recovers from devastating wildfire

The Rams have certainly made an impact in Hawaiian communities over the years and are working with state officials to bring more "Rams Aloha" to the islands.

The Rams have certainly made an impact in Hawaiian communities over the years and are working with state officials to bring more "Rams Aloha" to the islands.

The Rams have certainly made an impact in Hawaiian communities over the years and are working with state officials to bring more "Rams Aloha" to the islands.

The Rams have certainly made an impact in Hawaiian communities over the years and are working with state officials to bring more "Rams Aloha" to the islands.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's been 14 months since a wildfire brought sheer devastation to Maui, and leaders from the Hawaiian Islands are thankful for the unwavering support of the Los Angeles Rams in helping them recover and boost tourism.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green led a group of dignitaries Sunday during a visit to SoFi Stadium for the Rams' home opener in an effort to regenerate tourism, especially among Southern Californians, who in the past have made up 80% of visitors to the islands.

"The main purpose of this trip was to say, 'Thank you,'" Green told Eyewitness News. "Thank you to the people of California for supporting us in Maui and now to set up a relationship between the Rams and Hawaii, formally, going forward."

The Rams and the Hawaiian islands have had quite the love affair over the years.

"Our experience giving back to Maui after the fires is a natural extension in our investment in the islands, in the Hawaiian community, as part of our presence there because they don't have a local team," said Rams President Kevin Demoff.

In 2019, the Rams hosted the Dallas Cowboys on O'ahu in front of the largest crowd in Aloha Stadium history.

Following the Lahaina wildfire, the Rams had T-shirts made in support of Maui and all the proceeds went toward relief efforts. They also partnered with the other 11 L.A.- based sports teams to donate $450,000 to the cause.

"I was at our Seahawks game last year in Seattle when one of their sideline workers mentioned that he works for the Seahawks but he's a Maui resident," recalled Demoff. "He was so grateful for what the Rams did."

The Rams have certainly made an impact in Hawaiian communities over the years and are working with state officials to bring more "Rams Aloha" to the islands. This could mean possibly hosting training camps or mini camps in the future.

Officials want Southern California residents to know the Hawaiian Islands have been and are open for business.

"People should come ... that helps us heal," said Green. "We had the tragedy now just about 14 months ago and look, it broke our hearts, but when people travel to Maui, to O'ahu, to the Big Island, wherever, they inject revenue and resources."

Earlier this week, the Mayor of Maui County Richard Bissen toured SoFi Stadium and the Rams facility, describing the incredible strength and spirit of the Maui people, especially in Lahaina where residents are already rebuilding.

"One of the issues that occurred with what happened in Lahaina is that people thought all of Hawaii was no longer available," said Bissen. "I want to speak for the other counties as well, certainly, we ask people, come share moments, come make memories, come rediscover Maui."

"We love the business that Southern California has given us through the years," said Mufi Hannemann, the president and CEO of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association (HLTA). "It's a sizeable contingent of local folks that live here and we say ... welcome. Please come now more than ever."