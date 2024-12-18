Reche Canyon residents upset with plans to relocate thousands of burros to Texas

A plan to relocate thousands of burros from the San Jacinto Mountains to Texas is under fire. Residents say the animals are part of their culture.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY (KABC) -- For decades, thousands of burros have roamed the hills of Reche Canyon, east of Colton. It's estimated that between 9,000 and 10,000 burros inhabit the area, wandering neighborhoods in the rural community.

"The donkeys are part of our Western lifestyle," said resident Brandi Augenstein. "They're a part of our community and the culture of Reche Canyon."

But many of the burros are expected to no longer call San Bernardino County home, with County officials recently signing an agreement with nonprofit rescue organization Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue in San Angelo, Texas, to remove the vast majority of the wild donkeys.

County officials say there are just too many of the burros to manage.

Over the years, many burros have been struck and killed by vehicles on Reche Canyon Road, and some have died after being struck by freight trains moving through the area.

"Countless burros are suffering and dying after wandering onto roadways and railroad tracks," said Dawn Rowe, chairperson of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. "And (they're) being injured themselves when encountering manmade objects such as fences."

But many residents are upset at the thought of the burros being relocated out of the region, and they have said the process has lacked transparency.

"That's stealing," said resident Janel Ruiz during public comment at a recent board of supervisors meeting. "Those donkeys belong here."

Resident Caren Contreras said the burros are also beneficial to lowering fire danger in the area, with many residents already without traditional homeowners' insurance: "They help eat the brush and it helps keep the fire danger low."

San Bernardino County officials said their preference is to keep the animals in the region. But they say countless efforts at signing an agreement with local nonprofit organization Donkeyland, which is something that is required under recently approved Senate Bill 371, have failed.

"We were disappointed in recent weeks that Donkeyland has declined three offers to sign an agreement with us," said Rowe. "They have stated they lack the capacity to provide sanctuary to no more than a small fraction of the bureaus that need to be removed from the wild for their own safety and the safety of our residents."

Eyewitness News has reached out to Donkeyland for comment, and we are awaiting a response.

"San Bernardino County is open to working with Donkeyland," said county spokesperson David Wert. "They're a great local organization, and the County's preference would be to keep these wild burros local, in our community, but in a safe place."

Wert said that the agreement signed with Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue is a non-financial agreement. The rescue will be funding the relocation of the burros.

Wert said so far, 68 burros have been rounded up and placed on County property while they await relocation. At the time of the board of supervisors meeting, he said no animals have been transported yet.