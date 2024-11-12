CA's 27th congressional district switching to Democrats after Garcia concedes

It's one of the most competitive congressional races in the country: Republican incumbent Mike Garcia up against Democrat George Whitesides. The "purple" district in northern L.A. County includes the Santa Clarita Valley, Lancaster and Palmdale.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- In a race that impacts the congressional balance of power, Rep. Mike Garcia has conceded his re-election battle to Democrat George Whitesides in the 27th District.

Garcia said he spoke with Whitesides to congratulate him on Monday.

"Representing the people of California's 27th Congressional District the last 4.5 years has been an honor of a lifetime," Garcia said in a statement issued by his campaign. "I want to thank my family for making the sacrifices, and my team and my volunteers for working harder than any other team in the nation during this journey of providence. We achieved so much in a short period of time. We truly made history and saved lives. I'm proud of all we've done."

The video above is from a previous report on this race.

The seat was one of a handful of tight races around the country seen as possibly tipping the partisan balance in the House of Representatives.

As of Monday afternoon - before Garcia issued his concession - the Associated Press was reporting that Republicans were four seats away from securing control of Congress, with less than 20 races left to be called.

The 27th Congressional District includes the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys.

Results posted by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk indicate Whiteside was leading by about 7,000 votes out of more than 288,000 cast, for a 51.2% to 48.8% lead.

