Reverend Al Sharpton rallies for loved ones who lost family members in Eaton and Palisades fires

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Emotions ran high as a group of civil rights advocates rallied around loved ones who lost family members in the Eaton and Palisades fires.

Zaire Calvin lost his sister, Evelyn McClendon, in the Eaton Fire.

"My Altadena community, who's suffering. Who's asked to have some type of normalcy, that's what they're asking for. Like, 'How do I get my life back to some type of normalcy as a whole community?' And that's everybody in my community, and they know because I talked to them all," said Calvin.

As his lawsuit - and others - start to make their way through the courts, Reverend Al Sharpton is leading a call to action in honor of the victims and their surviving family members.

First AME Church in Pasadena held a memorial service and rally in support of the victims who lost everything in last month's Eaton Fire in Altadena and Palisades Fire.

"We stand with the people in the Palisades and Hollywood Hills, but we want to make sure people stand with Altadena as well," Sharpton said.

Fueled by powerful winds, the fast-moving Eaton Fire became the fifth deadliest in California history, resulting in at least 17 deaths. An estimated 9,400 structures, homes, schools, houses of worship and businesses were destroyed.

The Palisades Fire torched more than 6,800 structures and killed a dozen victims.

Sharpton pointed out President Donald Trump visiting the Palisades to view the devastation yet not going to Altadena.

"And I did not come just for the Blacks. I come for all people. Palisades, the Hills, Eaton, but the folks that we ignored is the reason we need to put light in dark places," he said.

Sharpton made it clear that when we look at the devastation in Palisades and Altadena, we need to focus on unity.

He also sent a message to the president, "Before the president thinks about taking American resources to spend on rebuilding Gaza in the Middle East, he needs to first focus on rebuilding the devastated communities in Southern California."