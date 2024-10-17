Riverside small business owners express growing frustration over recent rise in crime

Business owners in downtown Riverside are growing exceedingly frustrated with incidents of burglary, robbery and vandalism.

Riverside small business owners frustrated over recent rise in crime Business owners in downtown Riverside are growing exceedingly frustrated with incidents of burglary, robbery and vandalism.

Riverside small business owners frustrated over recent rise in crime Business owners in downtown Riverside are growing exceedingly frustrated with incidents of burglary, robbery and vandalism.

Riverside small business owners frustrated over recent rise in crime Business owners in downtown Riverside are growing exceedingly frustrated with incidents of burglary, robbery and vandalism.

RIVERSIDE, Calif (KABC) -- Business owners in downtown Riverside are growing exceedingly frustrated with incidents of burglary, robbery and vandalism.

A jewelry store owner inside the Mission Galleria antique mall said her store has been burglarized or robbed three times this year.

"I have to think is it best, as a business owner to stay open, or do I just have to shut it down," wondered Lety Gomez, who said she's been in business for five years.

Not only has she been the victim of overnight break-ins, but her store has been robbed in the middle of the day too.

"He just broke the window and took merchandise, chains and bracelets," said Gomez. "Now I have to think about my insurance. Do I have to make a third claim? What are they going to say, and they going to bail on me? It's tough."

6 arrested in Westfield Topanga mall smash-and-grab robbery caught on video

The theft happened around 5 p.m. Friday and was the second smash-and-grab at the Canoga Park mall in the last two weeks, Los Angeles police said.

Store employees say they're also concerned about their safety.

"It's very scary and intimidating," said store manager Amy Hurtado. "A lot of the homeless people are on drugs when they come in. We had one come in, and while I was opening a case he grabbed a ring and ran out of the building."

The building owner said he's also had problems with vandalism that occurs in the overnight hours.

"We had a guy last week, at 4:30 in the morning, he goes down the street and throws bottles in the windows," said Craig Johnston. "Now we have to come down and clean it up. And these big window panes are like $1,500 a piece.

"I might have to sell. It used to be fun to have a business, but it's not anymore."

Business owners say they're left with few options. They say criminals tend to ignore security guards, and it often takes the police department quite some time to respond to these kinds of calls.

Riverside police chief Larry Gonzalez said Proposition 36, which would strengthen penalties for criminals, could help solve some of these problems.

"The way the law is written now, you can commit a theft up to $950, 100 times in a row, and on the 101st time, you're still going to get a ticket, so I understand (business owners') frustration.

"Prop 36 would help us tremendously address some of these issues, especially when it comes to the serial thieves and habitual offenders we come in contact with on a daily basis."