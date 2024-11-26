Rosemead couple arrested in connection with death of their 1-year-old daughter

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (KABC) -- A young mother and father have been arrested in connection with the death of their 1-year-old daughter who was found with multiple injuries in Rosemead, authorities said Monday.

Jonathan Salazar, 21, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder Friday - one week after his daughter died.

The toddler's mother, Leslie Garcia, 20, was arrested Nov. 12 on child abuse charges, including child abuse causing comatose/paralysis, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the 2600 block of Strathmore Avenue on Nov. 9 around 7 p.m. regarding a baby not breathing, according to authorities.

The 1-year-old was in medical distress and rushed to a hospital. Sheriff's officials said medical personnel alerted deputies that the girl sustained multiple unspecified injuries, prompting involvement from the Sheriff's Department's Special Victims Bureau and the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services.

The girl was pronounced dead at a hospital on Nov. 15 - three days after Garcia's arrest.

Salazar's arrest came after homicide investigators uncovered additional evidence linking him to the death, sheriff's officials said.

One sibling of the girl was placed into protective custody, officials said.

A case will be presented to the district attorney's office for filing considering on Tuesday.

City News Service contributed to this report.