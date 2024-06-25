2nd Annual San Fernando Valley Pride March & Block Party

VAN NUYS, Calif. (KABC) -- The 2nd Annual San Fernando Valley Pride March & Block Party on June 29 will start with an 11 AM rally at Van Nuys Blvd. and Gault St. At noon, the march will proceed down Van Nuys Blvd. to the Van Nuys Civic Center at 14410 Sylvan St.

The Block Party begins at 1 PM and will feature a resource fair, constituent services from local elected, live entertainment, a food market, art and healing activities, a kid's zone, and more.

Admission to San Fernando Valley Pride March & Block Party is free!

This will be a 1-mile street walk that will showcase the power of our diverse and extensive LGBTQ+ community in the 818.

"Coming together for SFV Pride shows our youth and our Black and brown communities that the Valley is a safe and united place for all. I can't wait to march with you on June 29," said Senator Caroline Menjivar.

"The San Fernando Valley Pride is an important part of how we celebrate the city's diversity and beauty, and we are proud to step up and support this year's pride in the Valley for Angelenos and visitors to enjoy."

It is important to combat hate & empower queer spaces across the valley because we lack resources where countless youth and marginalized community members need access to services and care.

Learn more and RSVP at www.SFVPride.org.

Volunteer opportunities www.sfvpride.org/volunteer. Sign up by June 15, 2024.