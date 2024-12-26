Santa Monica police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Santa Monica are asking the public's help finding the suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead.

It happened Sunday around 6:40 p.m. near the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Chelsea Avenue.

Police said the victim, described only as a Santa Monica resident and Vietnam War veteran, was crossing Wilshire heading southbound when she was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound.

The driver, who was in a white Toyota Rav4, took off, according to witnesses.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Raleigh at Evan.Raleigh@santamonica.gov or Investigator Lewis at Lantz.Lewis@santamonica.gov.

You can also call the Santa Monica Police Department's non-emergency dispatch line at 310-458-8491 or the Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.