SCOTUS rules in favor of parents seeking to opt children out of reading LGBTQ books

Watch ABC News live news stream and get 24/7 latest, breaking news coverage, and live video.

Watch ABC News live news stream and get 24/7 latest, breaking news coverage, and live video.

Watch ABC News live news stream and get 24/7 latest, breaking news coverage, and live video.

Watch ABC News live news stream and get 24/7 latest, breaking news coverage, and live video.

The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 6-3 decision, ruled in favor of parents seeking to opt their children out of public school instruction that conflicts with sincerely held religious beliefs.

The case, brought by a group of Christian, Muslim and Jewish parents from Montgomery County, Maryland, sought a guaranteed exemption from the classroom reading of storybooks with LGBTQ themes, including same-sex marriage and exploration of gender identity.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.