Search launched after reported plane crash off Rancho Palos Verdes

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities have launched a search after a reported plane crash off the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes on Wednesday.
The plane reportedly crashed into the ocean, prompting a response from the Los Angeles County Fire Department to the area of Palos Verdes and Narcissa drives just before 5 p.m.
Air units and at least one lifeguard boat searched the waters, and a sonar unit was also brought in to help in the search.
Further details were not immediately released.
