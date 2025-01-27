Search underway for missing man last seen at Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are seeking the public's help in finding a missing at-risk 35-year-old man in the Southern California mountain community of Wrightwood.

Malachi Luis Garcia, a resident of Los Angeles County, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Mountain High Resort, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

He is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and a full beard. He has a tattoo reading "Only God Can Trust Me" on his collar bone and full sleeve tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, camo pants and a gold chain.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call detectives at (323) 890-5500.