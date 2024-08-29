Dodger fans line up for Shohei Ohtani bobblehead hours before first pitch

Fans flocked to Dodger Stadium several hours before first pitch to get their hands on the Shohei Ohtani-Decoy bobblehead.

Fans flocked to Dodger Stadium several hours before first pitch to get their hands on the Shohei Ohtani-Decoy bobblehead.

Fans flocked to Dodger Stadium several hours before first pitch to get their hands on the Shohei Ohtani-Decoy bobblehead.

Fans flocked to Dodger Stadium several hours before first pitch to get their hands on the Shohei Ohtani-Decoy bobblehead.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Plenty of Dodger fans aren't taking any chances on Shohei Ohtani's bobblehead night.

Fans flocked to the stadium several hours before first pitch to get their hands on the Ohtani figurine. The Dodgers say only the first 40,000 fans will get a bobblehead.

This one features the two-way star with his dog, Decoy.

The Dodgers also teased a limited number of gold-colored versions of the bobbleheads will be handed out to a few lucky fans.

First pitch for the game against the Baltimore Orioles is set for 7:10 p.m., but fans were already lined up before noon. One fan told Eyewitness News she was in line before 8 a.m.

AIR7 was over the stadium just before 5 p.m. and captured lines of fans waiting to get inside. Lines were so long, they wrapped around the stadium.

This is the second time the Dodgers are giving away an Ohtani bobblehead. The first giveaway was in May. Some of those bobbleheads were on sale on eBay for hundreds of dollars right after the game.