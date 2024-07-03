Evacuations issued for wind-driven brush fire in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuation orders have been issued for a wind-driven brush fire burning near structures in Simi Valley Wednesday afternoon.

The fire erupted near Sharp and Ditch roads and had grown to about 5 acres, the Ventura County Fire Department said just after 2 p.m.

Large plumes of smoke billowed over the surrounding area as flames burned on a hill.

It's unclear how many structures are threatened by the fire. Air tankers were sent to battle the blaze.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.