  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Evacuations issued for wind-driven brush fire in Simi Valley

KABC logo
Wednesday, July 3, 2024 9:51PM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
Stream Southern California's News Leader and Original Shows 24/7

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuation orders have been issued for a wind-driven brush fire burning near structures in Simi Valley Wednesday afternoon.

The fire erupted near Sharp and Ditch roads and had grown to about 5 acres, the Ventura County Fire Department said just after 2 p.m.

Large plumes of smoke billowed over the surrounding area as flames burned on a hill.

It's unclear how many structures are threatened by the fire. Air tankers were sent to battle the blaze.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW