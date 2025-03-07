Snow brings brisk business to Wrightwood as drivers contend with hazardous road conditions

A winter storm left a blanket of fresh snow in Wrightwood, attracting visitors to the mountain community even as some drivers contended with hazardous road conditions.

A winter storm left a blanket of fresh snow in Wrightwood, attracting visitors to the mountain community even as some drivers contended with hazardous road conditions.

A winter storm left a blanket of fresh snow in Wrightwood, attracting visitors to the mountain community even as some drivers contended with hazardous road conditions.

A winter storm left a blanket of fresh snow in Wrightwood, attracting visitors to the mountain community even as some drivers contended with hazardous road conditions.

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A winter storm left a blanket of fresh snow in Wrightwood, attracting visitors to the mountain community even as some drivers contended with hazardous road conditions.

Outside the Wrightwood Brew Co. restaurant, Nicholas Marello and his family enjoyed a playful snowball fight.

"Always get them outside," Marello told ABC7. "Make sure they're outside, living life to the fullest."

The world can't get enough of the eaglets in Big Bear. And today, we've started to see a crack in the third egg.

After a snow season that dumped less-than-average amounts of powder in the area, forecasters predict that some communities in the San Bernardino Mountains could see up to 6 inches of snowfall.

"It's fun, because you can throw snowballs and you leave footprints," young Aries Marello said.

The wintry weather is also good for local businesses, attracting tourists.

But with the icy conditions can also result in treacherous conditions on the road, like in nearby Running Springs where multiple cars were seen stuck in the snow on Thursday. Bulldozer and tractor crews responded to help stranded drivers