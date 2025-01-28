Missing snowboarder last seen at Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood found alive

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A 35-year-old snowboarder who went missing in the Wrightwood area as snow fell across Southern California's mountain communities has been found alive.

Malachi Luis Garcia, a resident of Los Angeles County, had last been seen at Mountain High Resort on Sunday.

A search was launched and he was found Tuesday by a L.A. County Sheriff's Department rescue helicopter, according to searchers.

He was taken to the hospital for evaluation but details about his condition were not available. The circumstances of his rescue, how he got lost and where exactly he was found were not clear.