SoCal Boys & Girls Clubs concerned children will lose services due to White House funding cuts

Local Boys & Girls Clubs are bracing for budget cuts from the White House. Some leaders say the loss of funds will severely impact their programs.

Local Boys & Girls Clubs are bracing for budget cuts from the White House. Some leaders say the loss of funds will severely impact their programs.

Local Boys & Girls Clubs are bracing for budget cuts from the White House. Some leaders say the loss of funds will severely impact their programs.

Local Boys & Girls Clubs are bracing for budget cuts from the White House. Some leaders say the loss of funds will severely impact their programs.

CARSON, Calif. (KABC) -- The Boys & Girls Clubs are bracing for planned budget cuts from the White House.

Some club leaders say the loss of funds will severely impact their after-school and summer programs.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Carson is one of many across the country facing budget cuts.

Last week, the Trump administration notified states that it is withholding billions of dollars in previously approved federal education funding.

"Somebody is going to have to pay for these services that are needed. We're not going to let kids starve," said Kim Richards, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Carson.

This week, kids are attending the Carson location for summer camp. Some are playing dodgeball, others painting a sunset. But camp is just one of many services offered for children and teens.

"We're very concerned about cuts to, for example, food programs, food supplement programs, also health care," Richards said, adding that providing lunch is something that could be impacted.

They rely on the 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program for federal funding. The program aims to expand before- and after-school programs particularly for students in poverty.

"Where are these teens going to go? What's going to happen to drivers ed or sports or theater that they have access to within our club?" said Veronica Jimenez, VP of operations at Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho put out a statement saying, in part:

"I will do everything in my power to protect our students from these devastating cuts."

Richards says they could be losing half a million dollars, which services hundreds of students daily.

"Clubs are ready to fight for these kids. They deserve it," Richards said.

If you are interested in helping your local Boys & Girls Club, Richards says you can volunteer, make a donation online or donate school supplies.