Power being restored to SoCal customers after heat wave

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More customers are regaining power in their homes as providers work to restore service amid the dissipating heat wave.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power says as of Tuesday evening, 6,018 were still experiencing electricity outages - down from 15,208 on Sunday.

Residents in the Crenshaw and Baldwin Hills area experienced the highest number of outages, followed by the North Hollywood and Hollywood Hills communities, according to LADWP.

Power has been restored to 130,648 customers since the start of the heat wave that left thousands without power on days with scorching triple-digit temperatures.

LADWP officials say they're looking into upgrading the entire power infrastructure to prevent heat waves from causing the system to fail in the future.

Officials say the sweltering heat can cause electrical equipment to overheat and doesn't allow it to cool overnight.

As of Tuesday evening, Southern California Edison reported 21 outages impacting 3,087 customers in its five-county service area.

Crews are scrambling to restore power to hundreds of residents in Boyle Heights and Van Nuys, with many schools throughout the Southland sending students home early due to malfunctioning air conditioning units.

Officials are urging residents to contact utility services to resolve power outages so crews can quickly respond in real time.

LADWP customers can report an outage through their website or at 800-DIAL DWP (800-342-5397). SCE customers can also report an outage through their website.