Help for SoCal wildfire victims: Where to find food and other care resources

For Palisades, Eaton, Hurst and Sunset fire victims, we know how critical access to food, water, shelter and mental health support is right now.

ABC7 is keeping an updated list of resources to help impacted communities.

Submit news tips to ABC7 Eyewitness News.

Food Assistance

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank is working with its network of more than 600 partner agencies to assess needs during the SoCal wildfire emergency.

If you need food assistance in Los Angeles County, check out this map to find food near you.

Blaze Pizza will give away 11-inch pizzas for free, with options ranging from four cheese, pepperoni, Red Vine and Herbivore. Blaze is at 3210 Glendale Galleria, in Glendale.

Mental Health

If you or a loved one is struggling with a mental health crisis or considering suicide, call or text 988. You can also click here to use 988 Lifeline Chat.

In cases of immediate danger, call 9-1-1.

The Los Angeles County ACCESS Center remains open and operational at this time as the entry point for mental health services, information and referrals. Call 1-800-854-7771.

Rideshare Assistance

Lyft is offering two rides up to $25 each ($50 total) for Los Angeles residents impacted by wildfires. Use code CAFIRERELIEF25 now through Jan. 15 at 11:59 p.m.

The code is valid for up to 500 riders, and is being offered as part of the Lyft Up Disaster Response program.

Other Community Resources

The MALAN Fire & Wind Store Resources spreadsheet contains up-to-the-minute locations opening their doors to those impacted, in areas including Agoura Hills, Arcadia, Azusa, Bakersfield, Burbank, Chino, City of Industry, Covina, Crenshaw, Glendale, Greater Los Angeles, Huntington Beach, Koreatown, Laguna Hills, Lawndale, Long Beach, Marina del Rey, Miracle Mile, Montebello, Montrose, Northridge, Oxnard, Pacoima, Palmdale, Panorama City, Pasadena, San Gabriel Valley, Santa Monica, Sherman Oaks, Silverlake, Skid Row, Ventura, West Adam, Woodland Hills.