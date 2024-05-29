Woman identified after SUV crashes and pins her against building in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 33-year-old woman who was killed in a tragic car crash in South Los Angeles has been identified as a mother and small business owner.

Lisbeth Santana Estrada Rodriguez was fatally struck Tuesday afternoon as she was crossing in an unmarked crosswalk near West 46th Street and Normandie Avenue.

According to police, an SUV driver lost control and crashed into a building, pinning her between the car and the wall. She died at the scene.

It's unclear if Rodriguez lived in that building or in the area. Her husband was close by and could be seen clutching on to her body.

The victim was a mother who owned a small neighborhood market.

Police say the driver, identified as Dwight William Jr., stayed at the scene and was visibly distraught. The 31-year-old was later booked for manslaughter.

Authorities added evidence at the scene indicated that he was driving recklessly at the time of the crash.