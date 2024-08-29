WATCH LIVE

SB 5 Freeway shut down at Stadium Way after semi-truck crash sends debris across lanes

Thursday, August 29, 2024 12:01PM
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The southbound 5 Freeway was shut down Thursday morning after a semi-truck crashed, sending debris across all lanes.

The crash was reported around 3:20 a.m. near Stadium Way past the 2 Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log.

It's unclear what caused the crash, but the impact reportedly caused the trailer portion of the vehicle to detach from the tractor portion. The debris was said to include boxes of french fries.

No injuries were reported.

The lanes were expected to remain closed until about 6 a.m.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

