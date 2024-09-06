SoCal heat wave forcing youth sports teams to shift times, locations

The sweltering heat wave is forcing some youth sports teams to shift game times and locations for the safety of the athletes.

The sweltering heat wave is forcing some youth sports teams to shift game times and locations for the safety of the athletes.

The sweltering heat wave is forcing some youth sports teams to shift game times and locations for the safety of the athletes.

The sweltering heat wave is forcing some youth sports teams to shift game times and locations for the safety of the athletes.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The sweltering heat wave across Southern California is forcing some youth sports teams to shift game times and locations for the safety of the athletes.

The game between Granada Hills Charter High School and Palisades Charter High School was supposed to take place in Granada Hills on Friday. The event was moved to Pacific Palisades, which is expected to be somewhat cooler.

School officials say they're doing what they can to keep the athletes safe.

"We're still taking precautions. It's a running clock, we're not going to longer than two hours. Every 6 minutes or so, we're stopping the game and having hydration breaks," said Rocky Montz, athletic director with Palisades Charter High School.

MORE: Latest 7-day Forecast

Other local schools have moved their Friday games to Saturday morning to try and beat the heat.

Meantime, if you're heading to the Dodgers game Friday, evening temps won't offer that much relief.

The peak of the heat near Dodger Stadium will hit around 2 - 3 p.m. with temps around 103 degrees.

When people start leaving work at 5 p.m. and head to the game, temps will be at around 99 degrees.

The game begins at 7:10 p.m. right as the sun sets. Temps will dip, but it'll still be hot in the lower 90s.