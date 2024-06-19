Sparks rookie forward Cameron Brink suffers torn ACL

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink suffered a torn ACL in her left knee during Tuesday's game against the Connecticut Sun, the team announced Wednesday.

Brink, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, appeared to slip while driving to the basket at Mohegan Sun Arena in the first quarter of the Sparks' 79-70 loss. She had to be helped off the court after sustaining the injury.

Once over to the sideline, she hobbled toward the locker room but was forced to stop as a result of the pain. A pair of Sparks personnel lifted Brink off her feet and carried her to the locker room.

She has started every game this season for the Sparks and entered Tuesday averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks. Her blocks average is tied for second most in the WNBA with Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson.

Brink, who won a national championship with Stanford in 2021, is on the four-member U.S. women's 3x3 team for the Paris Olympics.

The Sparks (4-11) head to New York to play two games against the Liberty on Thursday and Saturday.

ESPN's Michael Voepel and The Associated Press contributed to this report.