1 injured after Spirit Airlines flight experiences turbulence on way to LAX

It's unclear where the turbulence occurred, but Santa Ana winds in the region could have played a role.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was injured during turbulence on a Spirit Airlines flight into Los Angeles International Airport Friday morning.

The L.A. Fire Department and medics responded to a call for six to eight injuries on the flight that was coming from Chicago O'Hare International Airport, but LAX officials say only one person suffered minor injuries.

That person was treated at the gate, and operations returned to normal after.

It is unclear where the turbulence occurred, but Santa Ana winds in the region could have played a role.

Spirit has not yet returned a request for comment.