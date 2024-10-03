Sherman Oaks church vandalized multiple times over past 2 months; investigation underway

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A church in Sherman Oaks has been vandalized multiple times over the past two months, and authorities are investigating it as a hate crime.

St. Francis de Sales church on Valleyheart Drive has been targeted four times in a string of vandalisms that started Aug. 7. The incidents mainly targeted a statue in front of the church.

At one point, the concrete base was set on fire, as well as a window. The word "chomo," which Father Michael Wakefield explained is prison slang for child molester, was plastered across the statue.

"And then just this last Saturday morning, I discovered it was vandalized once again with black spray paint," Wakefield said.

Heartbroken and frustrated, Father Wakefield says the tagging of the statue feels like an attack on all parishioners.

"They're beautiful, but to us, they have a deeper meaning. They point to the holy one that they represent and so therefore we consider them an act of desecration, and furthermore, with an assault on the patron of the parish, it's kind of an assault on all of the parishioners of the parish."

Parishioners quickly took notice of the vandalism and left confused as to why someone would commit such an act.

"That's so disappointing. Why are they doing this to a statue?," said Billy Gillespie.

Father Wakefield said such incidents can be so disheartening, but the church has to join hands and keep going.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.