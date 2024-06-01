New 'Girl Dad' Kobe 4 Protro sneaker inspired by heartfelt courtside moment

The special edition sneaker will be available just in time for Father's Day.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This Father's Day, Nike is honoring Lakers legend Kobe Bryant with the release of a special edition pair of "Girl Dad" sneakers, inspired by the famous courtside moment shared between Kobe and his daughter Gianna.

The Kobe 4 Protro, a signature model from the brand, will be available Tuesday, June 7, at 7 a.m.

The shoe has "Girl Dad" printed on the inner tongue and has an orange insole inspired by the WNBA hoodie he was seen wearing.

Kobe's wife, Vanessa Bryant, posted about the sneakers on her Instagram.

"For our Most Valuable Girl Dad," she wrote. "This Father's Day we celebrate Kobe's commitment and love for our daughters Natalia, Gianna, Bianka and Capri with the Kobe 4 Protro 'Girl Dad'"

Bryant and his daughter Gigi were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in January 2020.