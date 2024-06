Strong dust devil caught on video in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A powerful dust devil in Lancaster was captured on video.

The video, taken by an Eyewitness News viewer, shows the swirling whirlwind in the area of Sierra Highway and Avenue H-12.

The viewer said, while usually harmless, this dust devil knocked down power lines and sparked a small brush fire.

Nobody was hurt.