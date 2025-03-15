Suspect in custody after threat made against Huntington Hospital in Pasadena, officials say

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect was taken into custody after a threat was made against Huntington Hospital in Pasadena on Friday, according to the facility.

"Huntington Hospital received a threat today via phone to our facility. We immediately notified the Pasadena Police Department, which responded swiftly and has reported this individual is now in custody," the hospital said in a statement.

The hospital said the facility is secure and that normal operations have resumed.

Further details on the incident have not been released, but Pasadena city spokesperson Lisa Derderian deemed the threat credible.

