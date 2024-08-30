Suspect found seriously injured after LAPD responds to report of home invasion in Winnetka

Suspect found injured after LAPD responds to report of home invasion

Suspect found injured after LAPD responds to report of home invasion

Suspect found injured after LAPD responds to report of home invasion

Suspect found injured after LAPD responds to report of home invasion

WINNETKA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was found seriously injured early Friday after a home invasion was reported at a home in the San Fernando Valley, police said.

Officers responded about 4 a.m. to the 20100 block of Elkwood Street, where the unidentified suspect was bleeding badly while walking away from the residence, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said..

Reports that the suspect had been stabbed were not immediately confirmed.

The injured person was transported to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Elkwood Street was closed in front of the home as an investigation got underway.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.