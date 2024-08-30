Suspect found seriously injured after LAPD responds to report of home invasion in Winnetka

WINNETKA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was found seriously injured early Friday after a home invasion was reported at a home in the San Fernando Valley, police said.
Officers responded about 4 a.m. to the 20100 block of Elkwood Street, where the unidentified suspect was bleeding badly while walking away from the residence, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said..
Reports that the suspect had been stabbed were not immediately confirmed.
The injured person was transported to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.
Elkwood Street was closed in front of the home as an investigation got underway.
