Several arrests made after violence, looting breaks out across LA following Dodgers' win

Violence and looting broke out in several places across Los Angeles after the Dodgers' World Series win.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several arrests were made after violence and looting broke out in the Los Angeles area overnight as the region celebrated the Dodgers winning their eighth World Series title in franchise history.

Several crowds popped up across the city - Whittier Boulevard in East L.A., downtown, near Dodger Stadium in Elysian Park and more - in celebration of the championship win. While most celebrations remained peaceful and festive, things got out of hand in some places.

Fans in East L.A. celebrated the Dodgers winning the World Series. An unlawful assembly was later declared by authorities.

At around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, the LAPD reported that a "hostile crowd" had surrounded an MTA bus and tried to set it on fire near Sunset and Echo Park Avenue. Metro officials said the bus operator and five passengers on board the bus managed to evacuate before it was set on fire.

"Metro is disappointed and angered by the senseless act of vandalism on one of our buses following the Dodgers World Series Win earlier this evening," the transportation agency said in a statement.

No arrests were made in that incident, but six people were taken into custody after a group broke into a Nike store in downtown L.A. and stole boxes of merchandise.

Some people near a Dodgers celebration were seen breaking into what appeared to be a Nike store and leaving with boxes of merchandise.

The LAPD went into tactical alert around 9 p.m. Wednesday as large crowds gathered elsewhere across the city. AIR7 was overhead and captured fans in Dodger gear waving flags and taking over intersections.

Just after 11 p.m., police on horses and dozens of others in riot gear began trying to clear out a crowd near Broadway and 5th Street in downtown.

AIR7 also captured several instances of street takeovers, with car doing donuts and burnouts.

The tactical alert was canceled around 3 a.m. Thursday morning.

In addition to the six people who were arrested for looting, police say two were arrested for failure to disperse and four others for stolen property.

One police officer was taken to the hospital, but details about why or that officer's condition were not available.