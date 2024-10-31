Magnitude 2.9 earthquake rattles South Pasadena, surrounding areas
Thursday, October 31, 2024 11:20PM
SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake hit the South Pasadena area Thursday evening, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
The quake was reported just before 4 p.m. Thursday with a depth of about 6 miles.
The shaking was felt in the ABC7 studios in Glendale.
No damages or injuries were reported.
