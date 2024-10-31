24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Magnitude 2.9 earthquake rattles South Pasadena, surrounding areas

KABC logo
Thursday, October 31, 2024 11:20PM
Este artículo se ofrece en Español
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake rattles South Pasadena, surrounding areas
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake rattles South Pasadena, surrounding areasA preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake hit the South Pasadena area Thursday evening, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A preliminary 2.9 magnitude earthquake hit the South Pasadena area Thursday evening, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The quake was reported just before 4 p.m. Thursday with a depth of about 6 miles.

The shaking was felt in the ABC7 studios in Glendale.

No damages or injuries were reported.
BREAKING: This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as they become available.

WATCH | How to make your own earthquake kit

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW