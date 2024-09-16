Suspect shoots at police officers after person in car shot in the head in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect shot at Los Angeles police officers multiple times after another person in a car was shot in the head in North Hollywood.

The incident unfolded around 4:50 a.m. at Laurel Canyon and Victory boulevards, according to the L.A. Police Department.

The suspect shot at responding officers and ran into a nearby parking structure behind a Target store. It does not appear that any officers were struck.

At one point, several officers approached the structure and drew their weapons. Some opened fire at someone inside the structure. It's unclear if anybody was hit.

Both sides of the 170 Freeway were shut down during the investigation, but it was reopened shortly after.

The victim who was shot in the head was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. Additional details about that incident were not available.

