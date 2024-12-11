Men charged in botched robbery that left tourist dead in Newport Beach expected in court

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- The three men charged with murder in a botched robbery attempt at Fashion Island in Newport Beach are expected to be in court Wednesday.

The men are accused of killing Patricia McKay, a 68-year-old tourist from New Zealand, back in July.

Investigators say she was with her husband at the mall when the three men attempted to rob them. At one point during the struggle that ensued, McKay was dragged into the street before she was run over by the men's getaway car.

The mayor of Newport Beach is expected to attend Wednesday's preliminary hearing in support of the victim's family.