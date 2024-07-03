WATCH LIVE

1 person killed in shooting at Fashion Island in Newport Beach

Wednesday, July 3, 2024 12:17AM
1 person killed in shooting at Fashion Island in Newport Beach
One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, authorities confirmed.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, authorities confirmed.

Officers responded to the area near the Barnes & Noble bookstore around 3:40 p.m.

It's unclear what prompted the shooting but authorities confirmed one person, who hasn't been identified, died at the scene. According to witnesses, a body was found in the parking lot area.

There was no immediate description of a suspect or how many people were involved.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

