Suspects lead CHP on high-speed chase from Palmdale to Sylmar

Several suspects in a speeding car led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase from Palmdale to Sylmar, where they were greeted by a large dog in the backyard of a home after abandoning the vehicle.

SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Several suspects in a speeding car on Thursday morning led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase from Palmdale to Sylmar.

Shortly after 9 a.m., three males in a silver sedan were being pursued by the CHP on the southbound 14 Freeway.

The chase made its way through Canyon Country and into Sylmar, where the driver exited the 5 Freeway and drove onto surface streets. Just before 9:30 a.m., the suspects abandoned the car on a residential street near the intersection of El Dorado Avenue and El Cajon Street, video from AIR7 showed.

The driver and at least one passenger climbed a wall and ran into the backyard of a nearby home, where they were greeted by a large rambunctious dog. The dog ran alongside the suspects, apparently playfully, before the two men climbed a fence and fled.

Authorities arrived at the scene soon afterward and began a search as several curious residents were seen coming out of their homes to see what was unfolding.