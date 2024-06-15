Swim season extended for LA County public pools

The swim season for Los Angles County public pools has been extended, with swim facilities set to be open for five months to provide relief from the hot weather.

The swim season for Los Angles County public pools has been extended, with swim facilities set to be open for five months to provide relief from the hot weather.

The swim season for Los Angles County public pools has been extended, with swim facilities set to be open for five months to provide relief from the hot weather.

The swim season for Los Angles County public pools has been extended, with swim facilities set to be open for five months to provide relief from the hot weather.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The swim season for Los Angles County public pools has been extended, with swim facilities set to be open for five months to provide relief from the hot weather, it was announced Friday.

County Supervisor Janice Hahn welcomed residents at the Don Knabe Regional Park Pool in Cerritos on Friday to kick off the pool season. Hahn's office said the supervisor pushed to extend the traditional 10-week pool season. County public pools will now be open six days a week through Oct. 31.

"Some of our hottest days come in September and October, but under our old 10-week swim season, our pools were locked up and out of reach of residents by then. That made no sense," Hahn said in a statement.

Activities available at L.A. County pools include low-cost swim team programs, senior aquatic exercise and a first-ever Summer Parks After Dark pool events series.

"This summer, we are thrilled to reopen all our pools for the first time in five years and present an exciting lineup of aquatic programs for everyone," said Norma E. García-Gonzalez, director of L.A. County Parks.

To make the extended swim season possible, L.A. County Parks and Recreation pushed to recruit more lifeguards, according to Hahn's office. The department hired 356 new pool lifeguards and rehired 224 returning lifeguards -- totaling close to 600 pool lifeguards.

The county also invested in new lighting at pools to ensure swimmers can enjoy the pools even as the sun rises later and sets earlier in the fall, according to Hahn's office.

A complete list of L.A. County pool facilities can be found at parks.lacounty.gov/aquatics.