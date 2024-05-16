LA Rams release full schedule for 2024 season

The L.A. Rams open the 2024 regular season with a playoff rematch against the Detroit Lions.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Rams fans can officially mark their calendars for the 2024 season as the NFL schedule has been released.

The Rams will play their first two preseason games at SoFi Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 11 and against the Chargers on Aug. 17. The final preseason game will be in Houston against the Texans on Aug. 24.

L.A. will start the regular season in Detroit against the Lions in the Sunday night game on Sept. 8. The regular season opener is a rematch of last postseason's wild-card game, which the Lions won 24-23.

It will be the third time the Rams' Matthew Stafford and Detroit's Jared Goff face their former teams.

The Rams' regular season home opener will take place Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 22.

The following Sunday, Los Angeles faces former USC quarterback Caleb Williams and the Bears at Soldier Field.

The Rams are scheduled to play two Thursday night games - against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi on Oct. 24 and against the 49ers on Dec. 12.

The schedule includes two more primetime games at home - a Monday Night Football matchup against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 11, and another Sunday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 24.

The Rams' bye week comes Week 6. The full schedule can be viewed here.